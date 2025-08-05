A rare whiskey lottery is open in Pennsylvania and here's how you can enter

A rare whiskey lottery now open across Pennsylvania and people have a chance to get their hands on some limited edition items.

People who hold state liquor licenses and Pennsylvanians age 21 and older can enter the "Limited-Release Lottery" that the state says allows them to fairly distribute items that are popular and have limited availabilities.

By entering the lottery, people will get a chance to purchase one of the rare items. The lottery features 10 different items and is open until Friday, August 8 at 5 p.m.

The items available in the lottery include Blanton's Straight From The Barrel Bourbon at $157.99 per bottle and Blanton's Gold Straight Bourbon $144.99 per bottle.

Some higher priced items in the lottery include the Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon at $2,199.99 per bottle and the Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon at $7,499 per bottle.

There are some more economical options in the lottery, like Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof at $59.99 per bottle.

Anyone interested in entering must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits with up-to-date billing information on file.

Participants can enter here in as many lotteries as they like. One entry will be accepted per household.

The drawing will be held during the week of August 11 and those who enter should be notified if they've won or not in the following weeks.

If you are selected, you'll be able to pick a store location for pickup.