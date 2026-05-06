Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reelection campaign adds $3.6 million to war chest

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's reelection campaign raised $3.6 million over five weeks, according to a senior Shapiro aide.

The haul, which came in between March 31 and May 5, boosted the campaign's cash on hand to a massive $37 million, the aide said.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Shapiro's presumptive Republican opponent, has not yet released her campaign's fundraising numbers from the same period but Shapiro's campaign outraised hers 10-to-1 over the first three months of the year, bringing in more than $10 million.

Shapiro currently holds the record for the most money raised in a Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, pulling in $68 million for the whole 2022 election. He told donors in January that he hopes to raise between $90 and $100 million in his reelection bid, according to Spotlight PA.

Conducting a statewide campaign in the Keystone State can run up costs, driven in large part by the expensive media markets surrounding Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Spending topped $110 million in Pennsylvania's 2022 gubernatorial race.

Shapiro, a moderate, is considered a contender for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028. Former Vice President Kamala Harris vetted him as a potential running mate in 2024.

Shapiro has no primary opponents in the May 19 primary. Garrity is also running unopposed for the GOP nomination.