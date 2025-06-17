New Pennsylvania license plates featuring Liberty Bell, "Let Freedom Ring" slogan available for order

The Pennsylvania "Let Freedom Ring" license plate unveiled last year is now available across the Commonwealth, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

The design features Philadelphia's iconic Liberty Bell and red, white and blue coloring. It's a nod to the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States in 2026, when the state is set to host several major events, including the NCAA March Madness men's basketball tournament, multiple FIFA World Cup games, the MLB All-Star Game and the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

About 12,000 drivers who filled out an early interest form have already had their orders filled.

PennDOT

Shapiro announced the new design was available to everyone in a social media video featuring sports mascots from around the state, from Pittsburgh's Pirate Parrot and Steely McBeam to Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic, opening their personalized plates in the new design.

Instructions to order a license plate in the new design are available from PennDOT online. You can also request a personalized plate in the new design.

Some partners, such as car dealerships and "online messengers," may still have an inventory of license plates with the old design, and will use up that supply before transitioning to the Liberty Bell version.

It'll cost you $13 to make the switch, which is purely your decision, not mandatory.

Specialty plates for military and special organizations will be updated with the Liberty Bell design in the coming months.

Pennsylvania also added new welcome signs around the state border featuring the Let Freedom Ring design, as part of the "Great American Getaway" marketing campaign for the commonwealth.