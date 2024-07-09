Pennsylvania license plate featuring the Liberty Bell coming in 2025

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers can show off their Keystone State pride with a new license plate design set to debut next year.

The "Let Freedom Ring" design, which features an image of the Liberty Bell, is the latest element of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's "Great American Getaway" tourism initiative as the state prepares to host the country's 250th anniversary in 2026.

Drivers interested in getting the plate can sign up now for email updates and notifications once they're available for purchase. PennDOT says it will also provide drivers with instructions on how to request and pay for the new plates.

New Pennsylvania license plate for 2025 PennDOT

Along with the plates, Shapiro shared a photo on X of new "Welcome to Pennsylvania" signs that are already being installed along state highways. "Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American democracy and American freedom, and we want the world to know it," Shapiro wrote in the post.

Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American democracy and American freedom, and we want the world to know it.



In celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday in 2026, our new welcome signs will remind folks from all over the world that real freedom rings here in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/bHUOrGIGCc — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 9, 2024

So far, the new signs can be found at state-border entry points on U.S. 15 in Adams County, I-295 in Bucks County, I-90/the Ohio line in Erie County, I-70 in Fulton County, I-80 in Monroe County, Route 449 in Potter County, I-81 in Susquehanna County and Route 1015 in Tioga County. PennDOT says another 29 signs will be installed in the coming months.

Similar to the new license plates, the signs also feature the Liberty Bell, the "Let Freedom Ring" slogan, and a red, white and blue color scheme.

In an interview with CBS News Philadelphia's Don Bell, Shapiro talked about why the state is going all-in on its new tourism campaign, even though the nation's 250th birthday is still two years away.

"Look, 74 million people live within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania, and as a result of that, we're really into tourism," he said. "We're really into promoting the wonderful outdoor spaces, museums, restaurants, bars, sporting events that happen right here in the Commonwealth, and it's huge business for us."

In 2026, Pennsylvania is set to host a myriad of events that are likely to draw thousands of people to the state and city of Philadelphia, including the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Game, the 108th PGA Championships, U.S. Amateur and the first two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.