New Pennsylvania license plates featuring the Liberty Bell are available for order

With 2026 right around the corner, drivers in Pennsylvania can finally start ordering a new license plate that celebrates the commonwealth as the birthplace of American democracy.

The new plate features the Liberty Bell and the phrase "Let Freedom Ring" in red lettering, while the license plate tag itself will be in blue lettering.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

The new license plates are available for standard cars and trucks, including the option for personalized plates. According to the state's website, if you have a specialty plate — military, special fund or organization plate — switching to the new license plate will replace it with a standard plate.

Those interested in purchasing the new license plate can fill out an interest form up until midnight on May 20. Once the interest form closes after midnight, anyone who signed up can buy their license plates in the order in which they signed up. The application for the new style registration plate is also available online.

For additional information on license plates in Pennsylvania, check out the commonwealth's website.