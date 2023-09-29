All eyes turn to Pennsylvania Motor Speedway for Saturday's Pittsburgher race

By: KDKA-TV's Steve Benko

IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) — The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be at Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial on Saturday for the 35th annual Pittsburgher race.

Stars in the world of dirt racing such as Jonathan Davenport, Hudson O'Neal and Ricky Thornton Jr. will be competing to stay alive in the playoffs.

The Pittsburgher will determine the final four playoff drivers heading into the final race of the season at Eldora Speedway in Indiana next month.

Thornton has already clinched a spot in the final four with his sizeable lead over O'Neal, Davenport and Brandon Overton. But there are a few drivers vying for the other three spots.

Both O'Neal and Thornton have won this race in previous years.

"I don't want to say I got lucky, but I had a lot of things fall my way," O'Neal said. "There's a lot of things that happen throughout that race that make a difference, we have to find ourselves in the right place at the right time."

This year's Pittsburgher will be 75 laps, which is down from the previous races where it was 100 laps. The winner will take home $30,000.

🏁 𝟯𝟱𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗨𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗦𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥! 🏁



The stars of #LucasDirt will take battle @PAMotorSpeedway for a night of action-packed racing highlighted by the $𝟯𝟬,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗻 - 𝟳𝟱 𝗟𝗮𝗽 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲!



𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟯𝟬𝘁𝗵 | 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹, 𝗣𝗔 🏁 — #LucasDirt 🏁 (@lucasdirt) September 26, 2023

Imperial native and Moon Area High School graduate Logan Zarin will compete in Saturday's race.

"You got to really be on your game and really know what you're doing," Zarin said. "I have some experience with Pittsburgh. I think we got a really good shot at making the show and having a good showing."

Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with qualifying laps starting at 6 p.m. The races start at 7 p.m.