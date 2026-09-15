FBI investigation thwarts "mass casualty attack" from Pennsylvania man accused of pledging ISIS allegiance

Federal law enforcement officials and representatives from the U.S. Attorney's office are detailing the arrest of a Pennsylvania man accused of planning an attack in support of ISIS.

Jonathan Kramer, 21, of Valencia, was recently arrested outside of a hotel in Cranberry Township, Butler County, after the FBI said he was planning an attack in support of ISIS.

Federal law enforcement officials said that Kramer had armed himself to carry out a mass casualty attack against the American people after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State of Syria.

Richard Evanchec, special agent in charge for the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, called the planned attack an "imminent threat of violence inspired by ISIS."

"This defendant made repeated attempts to encourage and coordinate violence through encrypted platforms such as advising others on attack methods, discussing chemical poisons, vehicle attacks, drone delivery explosives and firearms-based assaults," Evanchec said.

Federal charges have been filed against a Pittsburgh-area man accused of plotting an attack in support of ISIS. KDKA Photojournalist Fred Williams

Investigators said a search of Kramer's hotel room and home led to the discovery of a semi-automatic rifle, loaded rifle magazines, a rifle scope and boxes of ammunition, along with 30 knives and a note. The note told people not to look for him, saying "I cant live In constant Fear," according to court paperwork.

The FBI said it also found social media correspondence that led investigators to believe an attack was being planned.

United States Attorney Troy Rivetti referred to the FBI investigation that led to Kramer's arrest as being "covert."

"We want to thank the individual who first reported this defendant's dangerous and troubling behavior, as well as the other individuals who agreed to speak to law enforcement this weekend," Rivetti said.

Rivetti said that the cooperation of the public in investigations is key for law enforcement to be able to "prevent horrific crimes from being committed in our community."

"We hope this prosecution serves as a stark reminder to everyone of the importance of vigilance," Rivetti said.

Kramer has been charged with one count of receipt or transfer of a firearm or ammunition knowing or having reasonable cause to believe such firearm or ammunition will be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism.