FBI believed Pennsylvania man was planning attack in support of ISIS

A Pittsburgh-area man is facing terrorism-related charges after the FBI believed he was planning an attack in support of ISIS.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Kramer of Valencia was arrested outside a hotel in Cranberry where he allegedly paid cash to stay for a week.

After a search of Kramer's hotel room and house, agents said they found a semi-automatic rifle, loaded rifle magazines, a rifle scope and boxes of ammunition, along with 30 knives and a note.

The note told people not to look for him, saying "I cant live In constant Fear," court paperwork said.

The FBI said it also found social media correspondence leading investigators to believe Kramer was planning an attack in support of ISIS.

Kramer has been charged with one count of receipt or transfer of a firearm or ammunition knowing or having reasonable cause to believe such firearm or ammunition will be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is expected to hold a press conference to talk about the arrest on Tuesday.