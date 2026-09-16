Pennsylvania man accused of planning attack in support of ISIS making federal court appearance today

The Pennsylvania man arrested by the FBI and accused of planning an attack in support of ISIS will be making a federal court appearance in Pittsburgh today.

Jonathan Kramer, 21, is accused of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State of Syria and arming himself to carry out a mass casualty attack against the American people.

Authorities said that Kramer planned to carry out an ISIS-inspired "mass casualty attack" before an FBI investigation thwarted him.

Richard Evanchec, special agent in charge for the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, called the planned attack an "imminent threat of violence inspired by ISIS."

Kramer was arrested Saturday outside of a hotel in Cranberry Township, around 25 miles north of Pittsburgh, with a rifle, ammunition and dozens of knives in his possession. The FBI said he had roughly 190 rounds of ammunition.

A photo shared with KDKA shows Jonathan Kramer at the hotel in Cranberry where he was arrested. KDKA

A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Joseph F. Weis, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Pittsburgh.

Kramer has been charged with one count of receipt or transfer of a firearm or ammunition knowing or having reasonable cause to believe such firearm or ammunition will be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism.