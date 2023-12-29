20-year-old Pennsylvania man charged in street racing crash that killed motorcyclist

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 20-year-old from Pennsylvania was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly street racing crash in Lancaster County.

According to a news release from the Manheim Township Police Department, Brandon Gentile is facing a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI and homicide by vehicle, following the deadly crash over the summer. He was arrested on Thursday and released on bail.

Police said in a previous news release that on June 4, emergency crews were called to Route 30 eastbound and Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township for a crash involving three vehicles: Subaru WRX, Subaru Outback and Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Thursday's news release said that witnesses told police that the drivers of the Suzuki motorcycle and Subaru WRX were racing moments before the crash. After interviewing Gentile, who was behind the wheel of the Subaru WRX, police said he denied street racing. He told officers that he was "casually driving" and tried to stay out of the way of the motorcycle, only speeding up to 80 mph before the crash.

Police said that a search warrant of Gentile's vehicle led to police learning he was driving more than 125 mph in a 55 mph zone. Police added in Thursday's release that a "state-certified inspection mechanic determined that there were no mechanical defects on Gentile's vehicle that would have factored into this crash."

In the news release from June, police said the Suzuki motorcyclist hit the driver of the Subaru Outback, which caused the driver of the Outback to crash into Gentile's Subaru WRX.

The 22-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Gentile was not injured, and two people in the other Subaru had minor injuries.

Police also found drugs and a gun in the trunk of Gentile's vehicle after the crash. He did not have a license to carry firearms, police said.

Gentile was charged with homicide by vehicle with DUI, homicide by vehicle, firearms carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, DUI -controlled substance, expired inspection, racing on highways, reckless driving and expired emission arrest.