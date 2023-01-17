Oakdale man charged in Capitol riot pleads guilty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Oakdale man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty.

Jorden Mink pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, and aiding and abetting, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. He will be sentenced on April 11.

Mink was one of the first local suspects to be arrested in connection to the deadly attack. The 27-year-old has remained behind bars since he was arrested in January 2021.

Court documents say Mink used a baseball bat to shatter a window at the Capitol. He then allegedly went through the broken window and took property, like chairs, out of the Capitol, passing it on to the crowd outside. He's also accused of trying to shatter another window.