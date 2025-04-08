Mega Millions lottery players in Pittsburgh-area see "sticker shock" after increase to ticket prices

Pittsburgh-area lottery players are reacting as ticket prices for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions increase from $2 to $5.

Lottery officials say the price hike will result in more money up for grabs.

Customers at Dave's BP on Evergreen Road and all across the state are seeing changes to the Mega Millions lottery. Signs inside the gas station show the increased cost per ticket.

"I think it's a little bit of sticker shock when you tell customers right away, but sometimes there always is, and in three weeks, you know, people might just be buying it like normal," said Dave's BP owner David Brogan.

"It just is what it is, I suppose," Aaron Garcia said.

He said the changes won't stop him from trying to win.

"It'd be cool, but we'll see. I don't hold my hopes too high on that one."

Larger Mega Millions jackpots

Lottery officials said the changes mean larger starting jackpots and faster-growing prizes. It's also "building in" the multiplier.

"Every winner will automatically receive a multiplier. So that ranges from two to 10 times," said Pennsylvania Lottery Press Secretary Ewa Swope.

That slightly improves the odds of winning any prize from a 1 in 24 chance to 1 in 23. Under the new rules, prizes for tickets not matching all six numbers will also increase.

"I don't play it because it's expensive," said Dave's BP customer Chris Marak.

Skeptics like Marak have more questions, too.

"You don't win, you never win. So, where's the money really going?" Marak questioned.

Swope said lottery proceeds actually go to helping Pennsylvania seniors.

"We're talking property tax, rent rebates, huge. We're talking prescription drug assistance," Swope added.

It's a win in the community, with hopes of big bucks, one drawing at a time.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST every Tuesday and Friday.