Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Allegheny County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CLINTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth over $1 million was recently sold in Allegheny County.

The jackpot-winning ticket, sold for the Oct. 6 drawing, matched all five balls drawn to win $1,003,457, according to a media release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

The Shell gas station on Route 30 in Findlay Township will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 23,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the media release added.

Players are advised to check their tickets and claim lower-tier prizes at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.