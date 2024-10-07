Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Allegheny County

CLINTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth over $1 million was recently sold in Allegheny County.

The jackpot-winning ticket, sold for the Oct. 6 drawing, matched all five balls drawn to win $1,003,457, according to a media release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Shell gas station on Route 30 in Findlay Township will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 23,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the media release added.

Players are advised to check their tickets and claim lower-tier prizes at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.