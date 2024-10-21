Man found fatally stabbed along Montour Trail in Moon Township, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found fatally stabbed along the Montour Trail in Moon Township on Monday, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release on Monday that officers were called to the trail near the 1900 block of Hassam Road around 3 p.m. for reports of an injured man. At the scene, first responders found a 44-year-old man who was stabbed.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Benjamin Brallier of Coraopolis.

Sources told KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso that Pennsylvania State Police took a suspect into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing. Sources said a tip came in about a suspicious man walking out of the woods not far from where the victim was found and the man was detained.

The identity of the man taken into custody was not immediately known.

Police said investigators found a bicycle and bag near where the man was found. County police are asking for the public's help locating the owner of the yellow bicycle.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the owner of the bicycle. Credit: Allegheny County Police Department

Anyone with information in connection with Monday's incident can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.