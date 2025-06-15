Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis speaks during Pittsburgh's "No Kings" protest

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis spoke during a "No Kings" protest Saturday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

"Every day, Donald Trump has been putting American families at risk," Davis told the crowd of a few hundred in front of the City-County Building.

He told the crowd that just in the past week, troops were deployed to Los Angeles, Trump called for a governor to be thrown in jail, and two Minnesota state legislators were shot in their homes.

"This is not the America I know. This is not the America we were founded on, this is not American values," Davis said.

He said the large crowds send a message that America was founded "for the people and by the people," and that those people are concerned about the "dangerous" actions the Trump administration is taking.

"Every day we've seen President Trump roll back our rights and freedoms," Davis said.

He also spoke one-on-one with KDKA-TV, saying Trump has been abusive in how he's used his power.

"He has acted in a way that has sewn distrust in our government system, and it's caused many, many of our institutions to fail and to suffer, and these folks are exercising their fundamental rights and freedoms to send a message," Davis said.

He encouraged people to get involved in their communities to create change, saying that protesting is just the beginning, and added that everyone has a role to play, including those in the crowd.

"I think they're organizing. I think what you're seeing is a mass organizing and mobilization of folks, and this organization is going to continue to the ballot box," Davis said.

Indivisible Pittsburgh and the Black Political Empowerment Project organized the rally. It was the latter and smaller of the two rallies Saturday in the city.