"No Kings" protests take over Downtown Pittsburgh, Washington and Westmoreland counties

Thousands took to the streets in Pittsburgh and across western Pennsylvania, as well as the country, on Saturday as part of a demonstration deemed "No Kings."

What is No Kings Day?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement to support democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

"The flag doesn't belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the "No Kings" website says. "On June 14, we're showing up everywhere he isn't — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Protests were scheduled for nearly 2,000 locations nationwide.

Pittsburgh hosts two separate marches

Two protests occurred within Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon, with both events remaining peaceful. The first protest was so large that many people could not hear the event speakers.

An organizer told KDKA-TV that he was specifically protesting the military on the streets in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., adding that President Trump has not followed the Constitution.

Some protesters shared their concerns about cuts to government medical research programs. Others were upset by President Trump's support for Israel.

One group marched from the City-County Building, down Grant Street to Liberty, and then back to the City-County Building.

KDKA-TV also heard from protesters who said they were enraged by local ICE raids.

"Most of these people aren't criminals, they are not aliens; they are neighbors, they are family, and with everything happening right now, our community is being destroyed bit by bit," one protester said.

"We have to remind the clown in office that we, the people, have the power."

The second protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Pittsburgh and the Black Political Empowerment Project. Their group was smaller and also noticeably younger.

They started protesting at Freedom Corner in the Hill District before marching to the City-County Building.

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis was also at that rally, saying that this is not the America he knows.

"I have a serious issue with Trump. I have a serious issue with his policies, and honestly, I hope that the TV he doesn't seem able to turn off shows nothing but mass protests during his military parade in all the big cities in America," protester Laura Tobaca told KDKA-TV.

"Our community is gathered together to say we don't have kings, we are a democracy, we're against the rule of law, and we all know that bill the Senate is trying to pass includes provisions that will fundamentally change the presidency and give presidency imperial powers and we are a nation of citizens not kings," Indivisible Pittsburgh's director, Tracy Baton, added.

"You can't just write us off as a red area"

In Greensburg on Saturday, a "No Kings" rally was held just outside of the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

In recent years, Westmoreland County has become a Republican stronghold, but that didn't stop an estimated 1,000 people from coming out and voicing their displeasure with President Trump, his administration, and its policies. While protesters were loud in their opposition to the president, the event remained peaceful.

KDKA-TV was able to speak with both sides at the rally.

"The people of Westmoreland County, you can't just write us off as a red area and get a rubber stamp that you are going to be elected if you are red," said No Kings organizer Abigail Graham-Pardus. "There are people here on both sides who know that what is going on here is not okay. And we are going to show up and we are going to vote."

"They don't understand everything that is going on," said Ruthie Kester, a Trump supporter from Latrobe who was counter-protesting. "They are just angry; they don't try and understand what's going on or what he's doing for this county. And they have Trump Derangement Syndrome. They hate just to hate. If that man would cure cancer, they would still hate him."

"We need to take off our blue jerseys and red jerseys and actually focus on what's best for the people of Westmoreland County and for the good of this country," said Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas (D). "I still believe firmly in compromise. It is there, if the president will allow it."

Protests also sprout up in Washington County

Hundreds of protesters gathered peacefully outside the Washington County Courthouse on Saturday, waving signs with messages covering a wide range of issues, from immigration and LGBTQ rights to Medicare.

But the most prominent side read as "No Kings," a pointed message to President Trump.

Though the demonstration was largely peaceful, a few counter-protesters showed up to voice opposing views.

"I support the Latino community because I have seen families crying and so afraid of what's going on in this country," said Eremia Karancati.

"I feel like how everyone here feels, they're mad, sick, and tired of Trump's BS," said Gary Alexander.

"I think they're a bunch of communists. They don't love our country," said Mike Halvin. "I don't know what they're talking about, like he's being a dictator. Why? He's just the leader, leading his country."

"I do agree that America does not have kings, but I do not agree that Trump is trying to be a king. If they want to see a real king, they can go to Russia or China; those are real kings," said Jesse Phillips.

"My flag upside down is to show distress, and to show we're in distress, and we need to be in the streets until something changes," said Allison Evans.