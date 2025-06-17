Pennsylvania lawmakers take extra safety measures after Minnesota shootings

Shootings of Minnesota lawmakers and spouses magnifies vulnerability of elected leaders

The recent shootings of two lawmakers and their spouses in Minnesota have magnified the vulnerability of elected officials.

Pittsburgh-area lawmakers are feeling the impact of the tragedy, some saying the threats and hate can seem constant. It has lawmakers in Pennsylvania taking extra measures.

"Many of us have taken additional steps in order to ensure our safety," state Rep. Aaron Bernstine said.

Legislators say they met with United States Capitol Police and Senate security to go over safety measures, including making sure their panic buttons work. State Senator Lindsey Williams said police in her neighborhood told her they are keeping an extra eye on her house.

"I worry about the safety of my staff, their physical safety and their mental health dealing with some of the calls and emails that come into our office on a daily basis," Williams said.

According to Terry Seilhamer, a former Pennsylvania State Police trooper and retired local police chief, one of the biggest threats in situations like this is someone replicating the crime.

"Unfortunately, an incident like that seems to inspire copycats," Seilhamer said.

Many legislators have received threats in the past. The challenge for police in those matters is determining the line between First Amendment rights and safety.

"The main message is for members to really take their own security into their own hands. Be aware of their surroundings," state Rep. Jesse Topper said.

Lawmakers stress that while there is passion for their roles on issues, what happened in Minnesota has no role in politics.