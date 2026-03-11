Pennsylvania lawmaker to propose temporarily suspending gas taxes amid rising fuel prices

A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is planning to propose legislation that would temporarily suspend gas taxes in the state amid rapidly rising fuel prices as the ongoing conflict with Iran is in its second week.

Pennsylvania Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh and Northampton counties) said Tuesday that she plans to introduce legislation that would temporarily press pause on the state's gasoline and diesel taxes to help provide relief to consumers and businesses amid rising fuel prices.

The proposed suspension of the taxes would last for 60 days, according to a co-sponsorship memo circulated by Sen. Boscola on Monday.

The state gasoline tax is just shy of 60 cents per gallon, while the diesel tax is around 75 cents per gallon.

"Pennsylvania drivers are already starting to see prices at the pump climb as global oil markets react to instability in the Middle East," Sen. Boscola said in a statement. "At a time when families and businesses are already facing rising costs, we should use every tool available to provide some short-term relief."

Sen. Boscola said the suspension of the taxes would provide immediate relief at the pump for commuters and working families across Pennsylvania.

"Our legislation would temporarily suspend these taxes while authorizing bonding to replace any short-term loss to the Motor License Fund," Sen. Boscola said. "This ensures we can provide relief at the pump without disrupting funding for State Police or critical road and bridge projects."

Sen. Boscola said she introduced similar legislation in 2022 when Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global energy markets.

The Pennsylvania Senate is currently out of session and set to reconvene on Monday.

It's unclear if or when the legislation could officially be introduced.