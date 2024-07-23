Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says he has not been vetted for VP, Harris to decide on "timeline that she so chooses"

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro addresses speculation he could be Harris VP pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro addresses speculation he could be Harris VP pick 02:18

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — As we inch closer to Election Day, more and more voters are wondering who likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will choose as her running mate.

There's speculation Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is being considered.

On Tuesday at Shippensburg University, all eyes were on Shapiro as he confirmed he has not been part of any vetting process for the possible vice presidential position.

"I was not asked and have not submitted any paperwork," Shapiro said.

After speaking to a crowd of educators and students outside of Stewart Hall, Shapiro was immediately asked several questions about possibly running alongside Harris.

"I'm going to take my coat off because I feel like I'm going to be stuck up here for a while," Shapiro said. "The vice president should make that decision free from any political pressure. It's her decision to make. She'll make it on the timeline that she so chooses."

Although he wouldn't outright confirm if he'd accept the position if offered, he still had words for his possible opponents.

"Donald Trump brings chaos to everything that he does," Shapiro said. "He ripped away the rights of millions of women to make decisions over their bodies. And by the way, if he returns to the White House, I'm sure he and [vice presidential candidate JD] Vance would try to pass a national ban. That's dangerous."

The governor joined university leaders for a signing event to announce more funding for higher education.

It's an issue many young voters feel is important to them as they weigh who should be leading the country next.

"Knowing that he's in our corner is huge because there's a lot going on with education and nursing right now that needs a lot of work," Shippensburg University junior Laci Hoover said.

"I didn't know a lot about him to be honest," student Mikayla Palmer said. "I'm not big on politics, but to hear him and the things he's open to changing, I wouldn't be opposed to him being our vice president."

With so much still up in the air, Shapiro said his focus will stay on his work as governor of the Keystone State.

"That's all I'm focused on," Shapiro said.