Young voters could make the difference in Pennsylvania — here's what organizers are saying

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the 2024 election season intensifies and with Vice President Kamala Harris in the running to take over for Joe Biden on the presidential ticket, Democrats are hoping to energize a younger voter base.

It's a strategy that Republicans are trying to do as well.

Nonpartisan group PA Youth Vote joined CBS News Philadelphia to talk about the effort to court the youth vote.

Philly Regional Organizer Kamryn Davis says the organization is trying to raise the importance of the youth vote in every election, not just when presidential candidates are on the ballot.

As the group educates the public, some recurring issues they want addressed are climate change, gun violence, more funding for schools and more jobs.

"The young vote is so important on both sides because young people can come out to vote in strong numbers," Damani Morgan with PA Youth Vote said.

Morgan said the youth vote has made the difference in previous elections.

Over the next several months PA Youth Vote will be targeting schools, mostly neighborhood schools especially to spread voter awareness.

"Make sure you do your research and don't just get caught up what's on social media, and you make sure the person you are voting for cares about what you care about," Davis said.

For future events and to find out more about PA Youth Vote visit payouthvote.org.