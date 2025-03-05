Pennsylvania hunter charged with shooting a man he thought was a turkey

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police said he shot another hunter who he thought was a turkey.

Fifty-one-year-old Scott Huber of Huntingdon County is charged with reckless endangerment after the shooting on Nov. 9 in Barree Township, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

Citing court paperwork, WTAJ says Huber told investigators he was hunting when he saw movement in the distance and what he believed to be black and white feathers and a white neck. Thinking it was a turkey, he told investigators he fired his shotgun and then heard someone yell, "You shot me."

Police said Huber walked in that direction but wasn't sure if someone had played a joke on him after he couldn't find a turkey or a person, WTAJ reported.

Investigators reconstructed the scene and determined Huber was about 52 yards away when he fired. According to the complaint obtained by WTAJ, the area was heavily wooded with fallen trees and thick brush, which could have obscured his visibility.

In an interview at the hospital, the victim said he'd been hunting from a tree saddle when he saw a hunter in orange setting up about 80 yards away. He said he later moved locations and didn't know where Huber had gone, the TV station said.

The medical report says the victim had 15 gunshot wounds. Five BBs were removed, but the rest were left inside because removing the pellets would have caused more damage, WTAJ reported.