Lawmakers pushing to address Pa. House ethics rules as lobbyist accuses member of sexual assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Lawmakers and advocates are calling on Pennsylvania state House leaders to address ethics rules as sexual harassment allegations swirl against a Democratic House member.

Andi Perez, a lobbyist with the SEIU, spoke in late January.

"I was sexually harassed by a lawmaker who is still in office," Perez said.

"This lawmaker decided to caress my leg while I was wearing a skirt, all the while telling me he was impressed by my passion and knowledge," she said, adding, "I moved away from him, hoping he would stop. He did not."

"I went to the House Ethics Committee to file a complaint and was told, 'sorry, the rules do not allow you to file a complaint since you are not an employee of the House.'"

Former House Speaker Mark Rozzi thanked her for her bravery at the time.

This week, state Rep. Martina White, a Philadelphia Republican, said she deserved justice.

"That is why last week, I hand-delivered a letter to speaker Rozzi and Majority Leader McClinton requesting a formal investigation into the matter," White said.

She says Democrats, who hold a one-seat majority in the House, didn't respond.

"How many more victims are the Democrats willing to allow in order to preserve their power?" asked Republican Minority Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler.

"There was a credible sexual harassment accusation publicly made before the speaker of the house about a sitting member of this body. So far, to our knowledge, there have been no steps taken by the majority to investigate," Cutler said.

But Democrats say Republicans could have changed the rules long ago to allow someone like Perez to file a formal complaint. They say they're working on the change now, telling the new rules will allow anyone doing business with House members to report harassment and "Republicans who controlled the House for 24 of the past 27 years had every opportunity to pass these protections and failed to do so."

KDKA-TV contacted the representative who is widely rumored in Harrisburg to be the subject of the allegations to seek comment from him. No reply yet. KDKA-TV is not reporting his name unless or until he is named by Perez or as part of a formal process.