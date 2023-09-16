Pennsylvania high school football scores: September 15, 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!
Albert Gallatin 36, Uniontown 0
Aliquippa 42, Montour 18
Allentown Central Catholic 35, Bethlehem Freedom 34
Ambridge 22, Blackhawk 16
Annville-Cleona 28, Hamburg 7
Armstrong 52, Freeport 16
Avonworth 45, Hopewell 6
Bald Eagle Area 41, Tyrone 22
Bangor 15, Saucon Valley 7
Bartram 38, Edison 0
Beaver Area 49, South Park 23
Belle Vernon 21, Penn-Trafford 0
Bentworth 28, Monessen 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Laurel 0
Bermudian Springs 44, York Catholic 7
Berwick 21, Williamsport 7
Bethlehem Center 20, Mapletown 6
Big Spring 29, Camp Hill 28, OT
Biglerville 19, Fairfield 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Huntingdon 20
Bloomsburg 43, Midd-West 14
Blue Mountain 21, Pottsville 14
Bonner-Prendergast 35, Archbishop Carroll 7
Brookville 47, Moniteau 28
Burrell 8, Serra Catholic 7
California 48, Jefferson-Morgan 21
Cambridge Springs 50, Reynolds 7
Canon-McMillan 28, Bethel Park 8
Cardinal O'Hara 7, Philadelphia West Catholic 0
Catasauqua 35, Mahanoy Area 14
Cedar Crest 42, Penn Manor 13
Central Cambria 20, Greater Johnstown 0
Central Dauphin 35, Chambersburg 7
Central Martinsburg 41, Bellwood-Antis 20
Central Valley 34, Chartiers Valley 6
Central York 56, Spring Grove 7
Clairton 35, Riverview 3
Clarion Area 41, Punxsutawney 13
Clearfield 26, Bellefonte 7
Coatesville 44, Penn Wood 0
Cocalico 49, Octorara 14
Conestoga Valley 19, Warwick 7
Conneaut Area 24, Warren 12
Conwell Egan 7, Archbishop Ryan 6
Cornell 41, Avella 0
Corry 29, Harbor Creek 21
Crestwood 17, Wyoming Valley West 7
Cumberland Valley 31, Central Dauphin East 24, OT
Curwensville 55, Southern Huntingdon 13
Dallastown 24, South Western 20
Danville 28, Loyalsock 25
Deer Lakes 48, Greensburg Salem 14
Delaware County Christian School 47, Valley Forge Military 6
Delaware Valley 41, Wallenpaupack 14
Delone 37, York County Tech 20
Dematha, Md. 57, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
Derry 22, Yough 21
Dubois 25, Bradford 6
Dunmore 20, Riverside 16
ELCO 28, Conrad Weiser 21
East Pennsboro 42, Gettysburg 24
Eastern York 26, Kennard-Dale 20
Easton 21, Stroudsburg 3
Eisenhower 35, Seneca 6
Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 14
Ephrata 55, Solanco 29
Episcopal Academy 35, The Hill School 6
Erie McDowell 47, Erie 21
Exeter 31, Governor Mifflin 10
Farrell 28, Greenville 12
Forest Hills 31, Chestnut Ridge 28
Fort Cherry 51, Chartiers-Houston High School 0
Fort Leboeuf 36, Fairview 35, OT
Garden Spot 37, Daniel Boone 9
Gateway 44, Franklin Regional 24
Greencastle Antrim 17, Waynesboro 10
Grove City 17, Sharon 14
Hampton 35, Kiski Area 26
Hempfield 41, Lancaster McCaskey 20
Hickory 41, Wilmington 21
Hollidaysburg 33, Butler 13
Imhotep Charter 24, Malvern Prep 14
Jeannette 54, Frazier 0
Juniata 33, Newport 6
Juniata Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 6
Karns City 30, St. Marys 7
Knoch 27, Southmoreland 0
Lackawanna Trail 39, Honesdale 13
Lakeview 46, Maplewood 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Donegal 6
Lancaster Catholic 42, Columbia 20
Latin Charter 26, Frankford 0
Leechburg 48, Springdale 25
Lehighton 50, Wilson 0
Ligonier Valley 34, Apollo-Ridge 14
Lincoln High School 34, Freedom Area 14
Line Mountain 14, Middletown 7
Littlestown 42, Hanover 0
Lower Dauphin 20, Mifflin County 14
Manheim Township 63, Spring-Ford 28
Marion Center 14, Portage Area 6
Mars 42, Indiana 6
McGuffey 43, Brentwood 18
McKeesport 55, Laurel Highlands 3
Mechanicsburg 14, Susquehanna Township 13
Mercer 48, Saegertown 6
Methacton 41, Upper Perkiomen 21
Mid Valley 41, Old Forge 14
Mifflinburg 43, Central Mountain 33
Milton 12, Mount Carmel 7
Milton Hershey 36, Red Land 20
Mohawk 45, Elwood City Riverside 0
Montoursville 20, Central Columbia 13
Moon 14, Penn Hills 13
Moshannon Valley 24, Glendale 6
Mount Pleasant 25, Valley 6
Mount Union 50, West Branch 27
Muhlenberg 13, Lebanon 7
Muncy 40, Montgomery 14
Neshannock 27, Western Beaver 26
New Oxford 30, Dover 7
North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 20
North East 38, General McLane 12
North Penn-Mansfield 35, Northwest Area 19
North Star 41, Tussey Mountain 28
Northampton 70, Allentown Dieruff 0
Northern Bedford 34, Everett 7
Northern Cambria 27, Purchase Line 26, OT
Northern Lebanon 35, Pequea Valley 15
Norwin 30, Plum 23
Otto-Eldred 57, Bucktail 48
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 22, Carlynton 6
Palmerton 41, Jim Thorpe 31
Palumbo 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Panther Valley 39, Shenandoah Valley 21
Parkland 31, Nazareth Area 24
Penn Cambria 21, Bedford 19
Penns Manor 41, Conemaugh Valley 13
Penns Valley 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 32
Perkiomen Valley 27, Cheltenham 12
Perry Traditional Academy 14, Taylor Allderdice 8
Peters Township 35, South Fayette 0
Philadelphia George Washington 44, Benjamin Franklin 0
Phoenixville 35, Norristown 0
Pine-Richland 35, Seneca Valley 13
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Mount Lebanon 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 19, Highlands 0
Pittston Area 35, Hanover Area 6
Pleasant Valley 50, Allentown Allen 6
Pocono Mountain West 24, East Stroudsburg South 13
Port Allegany 37, Cameron County 0
Pottsgrove 38, Boyertown 35
Pottstown 28, Executive Charter 14
Red Lion 39, Elizabethtown 0
Richland 35, Bishop McCort 16
Ridgway 26, Kane Area 14
River Valley 20, Cambria Heights 14
Rochester 42, Summit Academy 6
Schuylkill Haven 27, Tri-Valley 21
Schuylkill Valley 49, Kutztown 21
Scranton Holy Cross 7, Montrose 6
Scranton Prep 34, Scranton 0
Selinsgrove 42, Shamokin 7
Seton-LaSalle 49, Quaker Valley 0
Shadyside, Ohio 37, Brownsville 16
Shaler 33, Hempfield Area 17
Sharpsville 23, Slippery Rock 6
Shippensburg 12, Northern York 6
Smethport 33, Coudersport 26
South Side 55, Northgate 6
South Williamsport 58, Cowanesque Valley 30
Southern Columbia 69, Lewisburg 13
Southern Lehigh 48, Palisades 6
Springfield 22, Marple Newtown 0
St. Joseph's Prep 28, Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 7
State College 49, Altoona 7
Steel Valley 17, Imani Christian Academy 6
Steelton-Highspire 55, Boiling Springs 7
Thomas Jefferson 41, Greater Latrobe 14
Trinity 41, Connellsville 40
Troy 41, Wyalusing 7
Twin Valley 49, Fleetwood 19
Union 12, Brockway 7
Union Area 40, Shenango 8
United Valley 46, Homer-Center 14
Upper Dauphin 44, Susquenita 27
Upper St. Clair 34, Fox Chapel 0
Valley View 14, North Pocono 7
Warrior Run 14, Hughesville 7
Washington 31, Greensburg Central Catholic 7
Waynesburg Central 12, Keystone Oaks 0
Wellsboro 26, Athens 12
West Allegheny 46, New Castle 0
West Greene 47, Carmichaels 14
West Lawn Wilson 38, Reading 14
West Mifflin 48, Ringgold 8
West Perry 19, Camp Hill Trinity 16
West Shamokin 52, Conemaugh Township 20
Whitehall 21, Emmaus 16
Williams Valley 31, Minersville 28, OT
Windber 38, Meyersdale 7
Woodland Hills 21, North Hills 20
Wyoming Area 35, Nanticoke Area 13
York 61, Northeastern 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Jersey Shore vs. Shikellamy, ppd.
