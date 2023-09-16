Pennsylvania high school football scores: September 15, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!

Albert Gallatin 36, Uniontown 0

Aliquippa 42, Montour 18

Allentown Central Catholic 35, Bethlehem Freedom 34

Ambridge 22, Blackhawk 16

Annville-Cleona 28, Hamburg 7

Armstrong 52, Freeport 16

Avonworth 45, Hopewell 6

Bald Eagle Area 41, Tyrone 22

Bangor 15, Saucon Valley 7

Bartram 38, Edison 0

Beaver Area 49, South Park 23

Belle Vernon 21, Penn-Trafford 0

Bentworth 28, Monessen 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Laurel 0

Bermudian Springs 44, York Catholic 7

Berwick 21, Williamsport 7

Bethlehem Center 20, Mapletown 6

Big Spring 29, Camp Hill 28, OT

Biglerville 19, Fairfield 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Huntingdon 20

Bloomsburg 43, Midd-West 14

Blue Mountain 21, Pottsville 14

Bonner-Prendergast 35, Archbishop Carroll 7

Brookville 47, Moniteau 28

Burrell 8, Serra Catholic 7

California 48, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Cambridge Springs 50, Reynolds 7

Canon-McMillan 28, Bethel Park 8

Cardinal O'Hara 7, Philadelphia West Catholic 0

Catasauqua 35, Mahanoy Area 14

Cedar Crest 42, Penn Manor 13

Central Cambria 20, Greater Johnstown 0

Central Dauphin 35, Chambersburg 7

Central Martinsburg 41, Bellwood-Antis 20

Central Valley 34, Chartiers Valley 6

Central York 56, Spring Grove 7

Clairton 35, Riverview 3

Clarion Area 41, Punxsutawney 13

Clearfield 26, Bellefonte 7

Coatesville 44, Penn Wood 0

Cocalico 49, Octorara 14

Conestoga Valley 19, Warwick 7

Conneaut Area 24, Warren 12

Conwell Egan 7, Archbishop Ryan 6

Cornell 41, Avella 0

Corry 29, Harbor Creek 21

Crestwood 17, Wyoming Valley West 7

Cumberland Valley 31, Central Dauphin East 24, OT

Curwensville 55, Southern Huntingdon 13

Dallastown 24, South Western 20

Danville 28, Loyalsock 25

Deer Lakes 48, Greensburg Salem 14

Delaware County Christian School 47, Valley Forge Military 6

Delaware Valley 41, Wallenpaupack 14

Delone 37, York County Tech 20

Dematha, Md. 57, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

Derry 22, Yough 21

Dubois 25, Bradford 6

Dunmore 20, Riverside 16

ELCO 28, Conrad Weiser 21

East Pennsboro 42, Gettysburg 24

Eastern York 26, Kennard-Dale 20

Easton 21, Stroudsburg 3

Eisenhower 35, Seneca 6

Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 14

Ephrata 55, Solanco 29

Episcopal Academy 35, The Hill School 6

Erie McDowell 47, Erie 21

Exeter 31, Governor Mifflin 10

Farrell 28, Greenville 12

Forest Hills 31, Chestnut Ridge 28

Fort Cherry 51, Chartiers-Houston High School 0

Fort Leboeuf 36, Fairview 35, OT

Garden Spot 37, Daniel Boone 9

Gateway 44, Franklin Regional 24

Greencastle Antrim 17, Waynesboro 10

Grove City 17, Sharon 14

Hampton 35, Kiski Area 26

Hempfield 41, Lancaster McCaskey 20

Hickory 41, Wilmington 21

Hollidaysburg 33, Butler 13

Imhotep Charter 24, Malvern Prep 14

Jeannette 54, Frazier 0

Juniata 33, Newport 6

Juniata Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 6

Karns City 30, St. Marys 7

Knoch 27, Southmoreland 0

Lackawanna Trail 39, Honesdale 13

Lakeview 46, Maplewood 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Donegal 6

Lancaster Catholic 42, Columbia 20

Latin Charter 26, Frankford 0

Leechburg 48, Springdale 25

Lehighton 50, Wilson 0

Ligonier Valley 34, Apollo-Ridge 14

Lincoln High School 34, Freedom Area 14

Line Mountain 14, Middletown 7

Littlestown 42, Hanover 0

Lower Dauphin 20, Mifflin County 14

Manheim Township 63, Spring-Ford 28

Marion Center 14, Portage Area 6

Mars 42, Indiana 6

McGuffey 43, Brentwood 18

McKeesport 55, Laurel Highlands 3

Mechanicsburg 14, Susquehanna Township 13

Mercer 48, Saegertown 6

Methacton 41, Upper Perkiomen 21

Mid Valley 41, Old Forge 14

Mifflinburg 43, Central Mountain 33

Milton 12, Mount Carmel 7

Milton Hershey 36, Red Land 20

Mohawk 45, Elwood City Riverside 0

Montoursville 20, Central Columbia 13

Moon 14, Penn Hills 13

Moshannon Valley 24, Glendale 6

Mount Pleasant 25, Valley 6

Mount Union 50, West Branch 27

Muhlenberg 13, Lebanon 7

Muncy 40, Montgomery 14

Neshannock 27, Western Beaver 26

New Oxford 30, Dover 7

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 20

North East 38, General McLane 12

North Penn-Mansfield 35, Northwest Area 19

North Star 41, Tussey Mountain 28

Northampton 70, Allentown Dieruff 0

Northern Bedford 34, Everett 7

Northern Cambria 27, Purchase Line 26, OT

Northern Lebanon 35, Pequea Valley 15

Norwin 30, Plum 23

Otto-Eldred 57, Bucktail 48

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 22, Carlynton 6

Palmerton 41, Jim Thorpe 31

Palumbo 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Panther Valley 39, Shenandoah Valley 21

Parkland 31, Nazareth Area 24

Penn Cambria 21, Bedford 19

Penns Manor 41, Conemaugh Valley 13

Penns Valley 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 32

Perkiomen Valley 27, Cheltenham 12

Perry Traditional Academy 14, Taylor Allderdice 8

Peters Township 35, South Fayette 0

Philadelphia George Washington 44, Benjamin Franklin 0

Phoenixville 35, Norristown 0

Pine-Richland 35, Seneca Valley 13

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Mount Lebanon 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 19, Highlands 0

Pittston Area 35, Hanover Area 6

Pleasant Valley 50, Allentown Allen 6

Pocono Mountain West 24, East Stroudsburg South 13

Port Allegany 37, Cameron County 0

Pottsgrove 38, Boyertown 35

Pottstown 28, Executive Charter 14

Red Lion 39, Elizabethtown 0

Richland 35, Bishop McCort 16

Ridgway 26, Kane Area 14

River Valley 20, Cambria Heights 14

Rochester 42, Summit Academy 6

Schuylkill Haven 27, Tri-Valley 21

Schuylkill Valley 49, Kutztown 21

Scranton Holy Cross 7, Montrose 6

Scranton Prep 34, Scranton 0

Selinsgrove 42, Shamokin 7

Seton-LaSalle 49, Quaker Valley 0

Shadyside, Ohio 37, Brownsville 16

Shaler 33, Hempfield Area 17

Sharpsville 23, Slippery Rock 6

Shippensburg 12, Northern York 6

Smethport 33, Coudersport 26

South Side 55, Northgate 6

South Williamsport 58, Cowanesque Valley 30

Southern Columbia 69, Lewisburg 13

Southern Lehigh 48, Palisades 6

Springfield 22, Marple Newtown 0

St. Joseph's Prep 28, Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 7

State College 49, Altoona 7

Steel Valley 17, Imani Christian Academy 6

Steelton-Highspire 55, Boiling Springs 7

Thomas Jefferson 41, Greater Latrobe 14

Trinity 41, Connellsville 40

Troy 41, Wyalusing 7

Twin Valley 49, Fleetwood 19

Union 12, Brockway 7

Union Area 40, Shenango 8

United Valley 46, Homer-Center 14

Upper Dauphin 44, Susquenita 27

Upper St. Clair 34, Fox Chapel 0

Valley View 14, North Pocono 7

Warrior Run 14, Hughesville 7

Washington 31, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

Waynesburg Central 12, Keystone Oaks 0

Wellsboro 26, Athens 12

West Allegheny 46, New Castle 0

West Greene 47, Carmichaels 14

West Lawn Wilson 38, Reading 14

West Mifflin 48, Ringgold 8

West Perry 19, Camp Hill Trinity 16

West Shamokin 52, Conemaugh Township 20

Whitehall 21, Emmaus 16

Williams Valley 31, Minersville 28, OT

Windber 38, Meyersdale 7

Woodland Hills 21, North Hills 20

Wyoming Area 35, Nanticoke Area 13

York 61, Northeastern 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jersey Shore vs. Shikellamy, ppd.