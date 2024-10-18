Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 18, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 8 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.

With the playoffs quickly approaching, it's going to be an exciting finish to the season.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Abington Heights 42, Scranton 20

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 41, Central York 7

Bedford 33, Greater Johnstown High School 22

Belle Vernon 49, Ringgold 7

Bellefonte 49, Huntingdon 26

Bentworth 54, Mapletown 12

Berks Catholic 48, Hamburg 14

Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, North Star 7

Bermudian Springs 35, Hanover 8

Bethel Park 35, South Fayette 14

Big Spring 37, Middletown 11

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Bishop McDevitt 41, Central Dauphin East 21

Boyertown 14, Norristown 7, OT

Bradford 71, Coudersport 13

Cambria Heights 57, West Shamokin 0

Cambridge Springs 22, Lakeview 12

Cameron County 46, Smethport 18

Camp Hill 21, Line Mountain 19

Canon-McMillan 27, Norwin 26

Canton 55, Sayre 13

Carlynton 28, Washington 27

Cathedral Preparatory School 39, General McLane 32

Cedar Cliff 31, Altoona 20

Cedar Crest 31, Hempfield 27

Central Bucks East 21, Pennridge 12

Central Bucks South 35, Neshaminy 7

Central Bucks West 17, North Penn 14

Central Cambria 40, Westmont Hilltop 18

Chambersburg 17, Cumberland Valley 10

Clarion 55, Redbank Valley 0

Clearfield 35, Central Martinsburg 14

Conneaut 40, Grove City 7

Conrad Weiser 24, Cocalico 21

Corry 28, Harbor Creek 7

Dallas 48, Hazleton 12

Danville 34, Shikellamy 12

Delaware Valley 38, North Pocono 26

Dover 29, Kennard-Dale 25

Downingtown West High School 14, Coatesville 7

DuBois 38, Brockway 24

East Pennsboro 36, Buchanan 0

East Stroudsburg North 42, Pocono Mountain East 14

East Stroudsburg South 20, Stroudsburg 0

Eastern Lebanon County High School 34, Donegal 8

Eastern York 45, York Suburban 7

Easton 25, Bethlehem Freedom 21

Elizabeth-Forward 31, Southmoreland 3

Ellwood CIty 33, Union Area 6

Emmaus 50, Allentown Allen 14

Ephrata 59, Lebanon 6

Farrell 54, Reynolds 7

Forest Hills 17, Somerset 14

Fort Cherry 42, Shenango 0

Fort LeBoeuf 52, Girard 18

Garden Spot 28, Manheim Central 9

Gettysburg 47, Mifflin County 30

Glendale 21, Curwensville 14

Governor Mifflin 48, Elizabethtown 14

Great Valley 21, West Chester Henderson 20

Greensburg Salem 37, Yough 8

Haverford 40, Radnor 3

Hickory 56, Slippery Rock 0

Honesdale 49, Dunmore 20

Hughesville 24, Wyalusing 7

Imani 60, Burrell 6

Jeannette 42, Springdale 0

Jefferson-Morgan 54, Avella 20

Jim Thorpe 43, Bangor 27

Juniata 42, Halifax 0

Karns City 51, Keystone 0

Kennett 17, Avon Grove 0

Kiski 15, Plum 14

Lake-Lehman 48, Hanover Area 6

Lakeland (PA) 25, West Scranton 18

Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Twin Valley 14

Lancaster Catholic 26, Pequea Valley 13

Laurel 27, South Side 13

Lewisburg 22, Montoursville 19

Littlestown 27, Biglerville 0

Lower Dauphin 31, Waynesboro 0

Malvern Prep 27, Haverford 0

Manheim Township 42, Penn Manor 14

Marian Catholic High School 34, Pine Grove 7

Marion Center 33, Penns Manor 0

Mars 35, Hampton 0

Meadville 56, Warren 7

Mechanicsburg 42, Hershey 21

Mercyhurst 48, Eisenhower 21

Meyersdale 28, Everett 27

Mid Valley 22, Western Wayne 10

Mifflinburg 76, Midd-West 8

Milton Hershey 58, West Perry 37

Minersville 42, Tri-Valley 14

Montgomery 42, South Williamsport 14

Moshannon Valley 38, West Branch 13

Mount Pleasant 31, Derry 14

Mt Carmel 48, Milton 28

Mt Lebanon 42, Hempfield Area 20

Mt Union 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 13

Muncy 63, Athens 26

New Oxford 30, Warwick 7

North Schuylkill 58, Lehighton 21

Northern Cambria 48, River Valley 8

Northern Lehigh 44, Salisbury 24

Northwestern Lehigh 51, Tamaqua 0

Notre Dame (Green Pond) 52, Palmerton 0

Oil City 48, Franklin 6

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Shady Side Academy 8

Oxford 42, Reading 14

Parkland 31, Whitehall 7

Pen Argyl 14, Catasauqua 7

Penn Cambria 24, Bishop McCort 12

Penn Hills 27, North Hills 10

Penn-Trafford 35, Armstrong 14

Penncrest 28, Ridley 7

Pennsbury 42, Abington 0

Peters Township 49, Baldwin 8

Phoenixville 36, Pottsgrove 13

Pottsville 28, Blue Mountain 14

Red Land 21, Palmyra 7

Red Lion 46, Northeastern 6

Richland 23, Chestnut Ridge 10

Riverside 28, Old Forge 6

Rochester 38, Northgate 21

Saegertown 55, Cochranton 0

Schuylkill Haven 29, Pottsville Nativity 28

Schuylkill Valley 49, Annville-Cleona 28

Scranton Prep 27, Jersey Shore 19

Selinsgrove 38, Berwick 20

Serra Catholic 33, Burgettstown 25

Seton-LaSalle 42, Keystone Oaks 6

Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 19

Shamokin 48, Loyalsock 7

Sharon 63, Titusville 22

Shippensburg 28, Northern York 14

Solanco 56, Fleetwood 10

South Park 34, Apollo-Ridge 10

South Western 35, York 34

Southern Columbia 53, Bloomsburg 28

Southern Lehigh 51, Saucon Valley 25

Springfield 35, Garnet Valley 23

State College 60, Carlisle 0

Steel Valley 53, Ligonier Valley 7

Steelton-Highspire 49, Susquenita 0

Steubenville, Ohio 44, Erie McDowell 21

Thomas Jefferson 49, Chartiers Valley 7

Towanda 28, Tunkhannock 3

Tyrone 82, Penns Valley 26

Upper Dublin 17, Bensalem 10

Upper Perkiomen 37, Pottstown 9

Upper St Clair 35, Moon 7

Valley View 35, Wyoming Valley West 10

Wallenpaupack 22, Pittston 10

Warrior Run 30, Central Columbia 12

Washington 41, Philadelphia Central 0

West Lawn Wilson 56, Lancaster McCaskey 7

West Mifflin 48, Knoch 21

West York 28, Susquehannock 14

Western Beaver 47, New Brighton 0

Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 47, Butler 30

Wilkes-Barre 21, Crestwood 14

Williams Valley 75, Shenandoah Valley 3

Wilmington 34, Sharpsville 17

Woodland Hills 27, Franklin Regional 17

Wyoming 50, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

Wyomissing 31, Octorara 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Frazier vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Mercer vs. Kennedy Catholic High School, ccd.