Pennsylvania high school football scores for August 22, 2025
Week Zero of the high school football season in Pennsylvania is here.
Friday's slate featured blockbuster games, including a matchup featuring Class 6A titans LaSalle College and Central Catholic, plus Class 1A Clairton hosted Class 3A Imani Christian.
This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.
Week 0 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Abington Heights 21, East Stroudsburg South 13
Albert Gallatin 48, Greensburg Salem 34
Allentown Central Catholic 19, Camp Hill Trinity 16
Annville-Cleona 18, Biglerville 9
Apollo-Ridge 20, Leechburg 16
Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 39, Central Bucks South 28
Bayard Rustin High School 19, Unionville 14
Bellefonte 21, Tyrone 20
Bellwood-Antis 28, Clearfield 21
Benjamin Franklin High School 44, Overbrook 6
Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, Claysburg-Kimmel 7
Berwick 24, Lake-Lehman 7
Bethel Park 43, Seneca Valley 26
Big Spring 23, Shippensburg 20
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Penns Valley 18
Bishop McCort 39, Bedford 7
Blackhawk 14, Beaver Falls 12
Bloomsburg 30, Danville 10
Boyertown 20, Upper Perkiomen 17
Butler 32, Shaler 26
Cambria Heights 22, United Valley 15
Cameron County 54, Bucktail 6
Canton 17, Northwest 6
Carlynton 20, Carrick 12
Catasauqua 28, Mahanoy 0
Central Bucks East 20, Ridley 14
Central York 23, Central Dauphin 9
Chambersburg 27, Gettysburg 15
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 29, The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 28
Chestnut Ridge 27, Greater Johnstown High School 6
Chichester 27, Radnor 13
Cochranton 20, Iroquois 12
Columbia-Montour 38, Shenandoah Valley 19
Conemaugh Township 29, Purchase Line 6
Conestoga Valley 28, Penn Manor 0
Conneaut 48, Warren 6
Connellsville 28, Greater Latrobe High School 13
Corry 49, Titusville 10
Deer Lakes 23, Keystone Oaks 7
Delaware County Christian School 33, Pequea Valley 31
Derry 33, Ligonier Valley 14
Eastern York 49, Columbia 0
Easton 26, Central Bucks West 20
Edison 46, Renaissance Academy Charter School 6
Exeter 64, Boone 7
Fairport Harbor Harding, Ohio 28, Cambridge Springs 22
Fleetwood 54, Kutztown 34
Forest Hills 42, Westmont Hilltop 13
Fort LeBoeuf 29, Meadville 22
Frazier 51, Summit Academy 0
Girard 20, Sharpsville 14
Governor Mifflin 35, Pleasant Valley 20
Hampton 24, University 14
Hannibal River, Ohio 36, Perry Traditional Academy 12
Hempfield 16, Dallastown 7
Hempfield Area 28, North Hills 23
Hershey 42, Milton Hershey 26
Hollidaysburg 34, Altoona 7
Homer-Center 24, Northern Cambria 21
Honesdale 19, East Stroudsburg North 9
Hopewell 56, Elwood City Riverside 0
Huntingdon 14, Bald Eagle 6
Jenkintown 15, KIPP DuBois 8
Jersey Shore 27, Dallas 7
Juniata 18, Selinsgrove 7
Kirtland, Ohio 30, Clarion Area High School 7
Kiski 21, Knoch 0
Lackawanna Trail 35, Tunkhannock 21
Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Solanco 44
Lancaster Catholic 43, Camp Hill 7
Lower Merion 21, Upper Merion 20
Lower Moreland 33, Vaux Big Picture 0
Manheim Central 47, West Philadelphia 42
Marian Catholic High School 42, Hanover Area 24
Marion Center 48, Conemaugh Valley 6
Mechanicsburg 38, Carlisle 7
Medina Highland, Ohio 49, Erie McDowell 9
Meyersdale 37, Curwensville 19
Midd-West 27, Central Columbia 7
Middletown 13, Donegal 8
Mifflin County 42, Central Mountain 0
Mifflinburg 47, Loyalsock 13
Minersville 35, Halifax 13
Mohawk 37, Neshannock 20
Monessen 44, Charleroi 0
Montgomery 14, Hughesville 0
Montour 27, Central Valley 20
Montoursville 58, Wellsboro 0
Moon 14, Trinity Washington 13
Mount Pleasant 29, Jeannette 23
Mount Union High School 29, Tussey Mountain 18
Muhlenberg 45, Schuylkill Valley 14
Nazareth Area 46, Hazleton 7
Neshaminy 30, Emmaus 0
New Brighton 20, Shenango 7
New Castle 12, Penn Hills 0
New Oxford 48, Bermudian Springs 7
Newport 24, Juniata Valley 19
North Allegheny 28, Woodland Hills 26
North East 36, Grove City 34
North Penn 42, Downingtown East High School 21
North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wyalusing 14
North Pocono 56, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0
North Star 35, Moshannon Valley 19
Northampton 20, Pennsbury 14
Northern Lebanon 35, Pine Grove 8
Northern Lehigh 41, Lehighton 26
Northwestern 39, Lakeview 0
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 21, Garden Spot 3
Octorara 34, Hamburg 6
Oil City 50, Harbor Creek 14
Parkland 19, Washington 6
Pen Argyl 14, Tamaqua 6
Penn Cambria 50, Somerset 10
Penn-Trafford 34, Norwin 31
Penncrest 40, Sun Valley 11
Pennridge 31, Bethlehem Liberty 21
Peters Township 42, Canon-McMillan 14
Philadelphia Central 30, Olney 24
Philadelphia Northeast 56, Conwell-Egan 7
Philadelphia West Catholic 34, York Suburban 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Central Martinsburg 24
Pine-Richland 38, Findlay (Ohio) 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Seton-LaSalle 14
Pittston 46, Mid Valley 9
Plum 42, Franklin Regional 13
Pocono Mountain West 38, Scranton 19
Portage Area 18, West Shamokin 7
Pottsgrove 34, Methacton 28
Quaker Valley 38, Freedom 20
Red Land 17, Cedar Cliff 14
Reynolds 60, Eisenhower 25
Richland 21, Central Cambria 6
River Valley 33, Penns Manor 0
Riverside 17, Dunmore 14, OT
Salisbury 28, Panther Valley 6
Saucon Valley 42, Bangor 21
Schuylkill Haven 34, Blue Mountain 27
Sebring McKinley, Ohio 22, Kennedy Catholic High School 6
Seneca 42, Saegertown 20
Shady Side Academy 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 26
Shamokin 34, Pottsville 14
Shikellamy 33, Milton 15
Souderton 31, Spring-Ford 7
South Allegheny 33, Ringgold 21
South Park 33, East Allegheny 26
South Side 48, Sto-Rox 6
Southern Huntingdon High School 13, Northern Bedford 7
Southern Lehigh 35, Quakertown 14
Springfield 33, Perkiomen Valley 31
Strath Haven 44, Interboro 7
Susquehanna Township 42, South Western 14
Susquehannock 10, Delone Catholic High School 7
Taylor Allderdice High School 30, Fox Chapel 7
Thomas Jefferson 69, Baldwin 6
Troy 57, Sayre Area 8
Twin Valley 45, Berks Catholic 19
Union City 15, Maplewood 8
Valley View 14, Scranton Prep 10
Warrior Run 21, Muncy 7
Warwick 35, Avon Grove 12
Washington 28, McGuffey 7
Waynesboro 27, Greencastle Antrim 21
Waynesburg Central 50, West Greene 6
West Chester East 21, Academy Park 20
West Chester Henderson 40, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35
West Perry 49, Susquenita 21
West Scranton 20, Old Forge 7
West York 42, Eastern Lebanon County High 7
Western Beaver 42, Ambridge 7
Western Wayne 32, Susquehanna 0
Whitehall 38, Wilkes-Barre 14
Williams Valley 54, Upper Dauphin 0
Wilmington 21, Greenville 7
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 35, Cheltenham 24
Wyoming 24, Crestwood 21
Wyomissing 49, Southern Columbia 27
WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+
This season, KDKA+ is airing 10 regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.
The games are scheduled to air every Friday from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week.
The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.