Pennsylvania high school football scores for August 22, 2025

Week Zero of the high school football season in Pennsylvania is here.

Friday's slate featured blockbuster games, including a matchup featuring Class 6A titans LaSalle College and Central Catholic, plus Class 1A Clairton hosted Class 3A Imani Christian.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 0 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Abington Heights 21, East Stroudsburg South 13

Albert Gallatin 48, Greensburg Salem 34

Allentown Central Catholic 19, Camp Hill Trinity 16

Annville-Cleona 18, Biglerville 9

Apollo-Ridge 20, Leechburg 16

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 39, Central Bucks South 28

Bayard Rustin High School 19, Unionville 14

Bellefonte 21, Tyrone 20

Bellwood-Antis 28, Clearfield 21

Benjamin Franklin High School 44, Overbrook 6

Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, Claysburg-Kimmel 7

Berwick 24, Lake-Lehman 7

Bethel Park 43, Seneca Valley 26

Big Spring 23, Shippensburg 20

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Penns Valley 18

Bishop McCort 39, Bedford 7

Blackhawk 14, Beaver Falls 12

Bloomsburg 30, Danville 10

Boyertown 20, Upper Perkiomen 17

Butler 32, Shaler 26

Cambria Heights 22, United Valley 15

Cameron County 54, Bucktail 6

Canton 17, Northwest 6

Carlynton 20, Carrick 12

Catasauqua 28, Mahanoy 0

Central Bucks East 20, Ridley 14

Central York 23, Central Dauphin 9

Chambersburg 27, Gettysburg 15

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 29, The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 28

Chestnut Ridge 27, Greater Johnstown High School 6

Chichester 27, Radnor 13

Cochranton 20, Iroquois 12

Columbia-Montour 38, Shenandoah Valley 19

Conemaugh Township 29, Purchase Line 6

Conestoga Valley 28, Penn Manor 0

Conneaut 48, Warren 6

Connellsville 28, Greater Latrobe High School 13

Corry 49, Titusville 10

Deer Lakes 23, Keystone Oaks 7

Delaware County Christian School 33, Pequea Valley 31

Derry 33, Ligonier Valley 14

Eastern York 49, Columbia 0

Easton 26, Central Bucks West 20

Edison 46, Renaissance Academy Charter School 6

Exeter 64, Boone 7

Fairport Harbor Harding, Ohio 28, Cambridge Springs 22

Fleetwood 54, Kutztown 34

Forest Hills 42, Westmont Hilltop 13

Fort LeBoeuf 29, Meadville 22

Frazier 51, Summit Academy 0

Girard 20, Sharpsville 14

Governor Mifflin 35, Pleasant Valley 20

Hampton 24, University 14

Hannibal River, Ohio 36, Perry Traditional Academy 12

Hempfield 16, Dallastown 7

Hempfield Area 28, North Hills 23

Hershey 42, Milton Hershey 26

Hollidaysburg 34, Altoona 7

Homer-Center 24, Northern Cambria 21

Honesdale 19, East Stroudsburg North 9

Hopewell 56, Elwood City Riverside 0

Huntingdon 14, Bald Eagle 6

Jenkintown 15, KIPP DuBois 8

Jersey Shore 27, Dallas 7

Juniata 18, Selinsgrove 7

Kirtland, Ohio 30, Clarion Area High School 7

Kiski 21, Knoch 0

Lackawanna Trail 35, Tunkhannock 21

Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Solanco 44

Lancaster Catholic 43, Camp Hill 7

Lower Merion 21, Upper Merion 20

Lower Moreland 33, Vaux Big Picture 0

Manheim Central 47, West Philadelphia 42

Marian Catholic High School 42, Hanover Area 24

Marion Center 48, Conemaugh Valley 6

Mechanicsburg 38, Carlisle 7

Medina Highland, Ohio 49, Erie McDowell 9

Meyersdale 37, Curwensville 19

Midd-West 27, Central Columbia 7

Middletown 13, Donegal 8

Mifflin County 42, Central Mountain 0

Mifflinburg 47, Loyalsock 13

Minersville 35, Halifax 13

Mohawk 37, Neshannock 20

Monessen 44, Charleroi 0

Montgomery 14, Hughesville 0

Montour 27, Central Valley 20

Montoursville 58, Wellsboro 0

Moon 14, Trinity Washington 13

Mount Pleasant 29, Jeannette 23

Mount Union High School 29, Tussey Mountain 18

Muhlenberg 45, Schuylkill Valley 14

Nazareth Area 46, Hazleton 7

Neshaminy 30, Emmaus 0

New Brighton 20, Shenango 7

New Castle 12, Penn Hills 0

New Oxford 48, Bermudian Springs 7

Newport 24, Juniata Valley 19

North Allegheny 28, Woodland Hills 26

North East 36, Grove City 34

North Penn 42, Downingtown East High School 21

North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wyalusing 14

North Pocono 56, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

North Star 35, Moshannon Valley 19

Northampton 20, Pennsbury 14

Northern Lebanon 35, Pine Grove 8

Northern Lehigh 41, Lehighton 26

Northwestern 39, Lakeview 0

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 21, Garden Spot 3

Octorara 34, Hamburg 6

Oil City 50, Harbor Creek 14

Parkland 19, Washington 6

Pen Argyl 14, Tamaqua 6

Penn Cambria 50, Somerset 10

Penn-Trafford 34, Norwin 31

Penncrest 40, Sun Valley 11

Pennridge 31, Bethlehem Liberty 21

Peters Township 42, Canon-McMillan 14

Philadelphia Central 30, Olney 24

Philadelphia Northeast 56, Conwell-Egan 7

Philadelphia West Catholic 34, York Suburban 0

Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Central Martinsburg 24

Pine-Richland 38, Findlay (Ohio) 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Seton-LaSalle 14

Pittston 46, Mid Valley 9

Plum 42, Franklin Regional 13

Pocono Mountain West 38, Scranton 19

Portage Area 18, West Shamokin 7

Pottsgrove 34, Methacton 28

Quaker Valley 38, Freedom 20

Red Land 17, Cedar Cliff 14

Reynolds 60, Eisenhower 25

Richland 21, Central Cambria 6

River Valley 33, Penns Manor 0

Riverside 17, Dunmore 14, OT

Salisbury 28, Panther Valley 6

Saucon Valley 42, Bangor 21

Schuylkill Haven 34, Blue Mountain 27

Sebring McKinley, Ohio 22, Kennedy Catholic High School 6

Seneca 42, Saegertown 20

Shady Side Academy 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 26

Shamokin 34, Pottsville 14

Shikellamy 33, Milton 15

Souderton 31, Spring-Ford 7

South Allegheny 33, Ringgold 21

South Park 33, East Allegheny 26

South Side 48, Sto-Rox 6

Southern Huntingdon High School 13, Northern Bedford 7

Southern Lehigh 35, Quakertown 14

Springfield 33, Perkiomen Valley 31

Strath Haven 44, Interboro 7

Susquehanna Township 42, South Western 14

Susquehannock 10, Delone Catholic High School 7

Taylor Allderdice High School 30, Fox Chapel 7

Thomas Jefferson 69, Baldwin 6

Troy 57, Sayre Area 8

Twin Valley 45, Berks Catholic 19

Union City 15, Maplewood 8

Valley View 14, Scranton Prep 10

Warrior Run 21, Muncy 7

Warwick 35, Avon Grove 12

Washington 28, McGuffey 7

Waynesboro 27, Greencastle Antrim 21

Waynesburg Central 50, West Greene 6

West Chester East 21, Academy Park 20

West Chester Henderson 40, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35

West Perry 49, Susquenita 21

West Scranton 20, Old Forge 7

West York 42, Eastern Lebanon County High 7

Western Beaver 42, Ambridge 7

Western Wayne 32, Susquehanna 0

Whitehall 38, Wilkes-Barre 14

Williams Valley 54, Upper Dauphin 0

Wilmington 21, Greenville 7

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 35, Cheltenham 24

Wyoming 24, Crestwood 21

Wyomissing 49, Southern Columbia 27

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing 10 regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week.

The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.