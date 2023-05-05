Pa. attorney general issues guidance on mifepristone access

Abortion to remain legal in Pa. regardless of Texas judge's ruling, local expert says

Abortion to remain legal in Pa. regardless of Texas judge's ruling, local expert says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- With a legal battle over mifepristone putting the nation's most common method of abortion in the spotlight, the Pennsylvania attorney general is assuring residents that it's still legal and available in the state.

Attorney General Michelle Henry and her office put together a frequently asked questions resource about medication abortion and access to mifepristone in Pennsylvania.

"I understand there may be a lot of confusion regarding the accessibility of mifepristone and medication abortion in light of the lawsuits making national news, so let me provide clarity: mifepristone remains legal in Pennsylvania," Henry said in a news release on Friday.

Access to mifepristone plunged into uncertainty after a Texas judge ordered a hold on its federal approval. But the Supreme Court granted a request from the Justice Department to leave in place the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the widely used abortion pill, preserving access to the drug and reinstating a number of steps by the agency that made it easier to obtain while legal proceedings continue.

As a result of the Supreme Court's order, the attorney general's office said mifepristone remains legal and available in Pennsylvania and nationwide. Both the brand version Mifeprex and the generic version are available to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks gestation, the information sheet said.

In response to questions about if mifepristone will always be available in Pennsylvania, the attorney general's office said it's continuing to monitor the ongoing litigation.

Last month, in response to the Texas ruling, the state also launched a website to help users find a n abortion provider near them, make a plan and get financial support.