10 additional Sunday dates proposed for Pennsylvania hunters

Pennsylvania hunters may get 10 extra Sunday hunting opportunities later this year thanks to a new law.

At its meeting on Monday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission's board will discuss adding new Sunday dates to the established 2025-26 hunting season.

As of now, the only Sundays open to hunting are Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. But earlier this month, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law that repealed the state's "outdated" ban on Sunday hunting, opening up more opportunities.

The proposal would add Sunday hunting opportunities on Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.

While signing the bill, Shapiro said the new law gives the Pennsylvania Game Commission the freedom to set hunting seasons "that make sense for today's sportsman."

"At a time when folks in Pennsylvania and elsewhere are busier than ever before — so many hunters are working five, six days a week — this is a commonsense change that gives hunters more freedom to choose when they want to head into the woods," Shapiro said. "It also opens up more freedom for moms and dads and aunts and uncles and grandmas and grandpops to introduce younger generations to the tradition of hunting."

The board of commissioners' meeting on July 28 will begin at 10 a.m. with public comments. Those who wish to speak can register beginning at 9:15 a.m. After that, the board will move on to its agenda.