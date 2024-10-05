Pennsylvania dad biking across the country to support Ronald McDonald House Charities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania dad is pedaling coast-to-coast to raise $5 million and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helped his family during their most difficult journey.

Jeff Bekos is a dad on a mission. He's traveling 4,600 miles across the country on two wheels.

He started pedaling in California on July 29, stopping at about two dozen Ronald McDonald House Charities locations, including Chicago and Milwaukee.

Bekos put his bike's kickstand down at the charity's house in Pittsburgh on Friday.

"It's taken us 65 days to get here," he said.

Before heading out on his last leg, Bekos got a tour of the rooms where families stay, and kids play.

"Come down to the Pittsburgh house to learn more about what the charity does for the families. Come and volunteer, they are always looking for volunteers," Bekos said.

He founded One Dad's Mission. The long bike ride has been challenging, but his family's toughest journey started 11 years ago.

"Our 13-year-old daughter, Hailey, came downstairs for breakfast one morning, and within about 15 seconds, she stopped talking," Bekos said.

That moment led to Hailey suffering seizures, spending four months in a coma, a rare auto-immune disease diagnosis, and difficult treatments at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

During that time, Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia provided a place the Bekos family could call home.

"We called room 37 our home for 254 nights," said Bekos.

It's been 10 years since they left the Philadelphia house, and now, that's where Bekos' gears will stop turning on Oct. 14.

"Given that this is the 50th anniversary of this amazing charity, we wanted to do something to give back because they saved our lives during the worst time in our lives," he said.

Bekos couldn't do his first cross-country ride without his loving sidekick.

"I have my wife Elizabeth, who is my chief hydration officer, and a key partner in this ride that we are doing," he said.

He's spreading awareness with every pedal about the work Ronald McDonald House does to provide comfort and support to families on their hardest days.

"I absolutely would do it again. I'm ready to go. I don't know what I'm going to do on Oct. 15," Bekos said.

You can follow along on Facebook and Instagram as he finishes his ride and to find out what's next.

You can also join One Dad's Mission by donating here.