Two Pennsylvania couples of the same name learn they're getting married on the same day

The universe has a funny way of bringing people together, and here in Pittsburgh, a couple who are getting married next month met their long-lost wedding twins.

While it's not unlikely to share a wedding day with another couple, it's extremely unlikely to share a wedding day with a couple of the same name.

"We're both Erin and Mike, and they're also getting married on May 16," explained Erin Bock, a Pittsburgh bride-to-be. "Then, when we pulled out their wedding website to try to send them something, we noticed they're getting married in the eastern part of the state. They're also Pennsylvania Erin and Mike."

Bock and her fiancé, Mike Darnay, are Pittsburgh natives. Mike, an employee here at KDKA-TV, shared the story with us as they count down the days until May 16, when they say, "I do."

Just like so many other couples, they created a wedding website and registry, and then thought nothing of it. That was until a gift was purchased from their registry from people they didn't know.

"There was a note in there from another Erin who said, 'Congratulations, we wish you well, and you stole our website name,'" Bock recalled.

That gift was a set of Kate Spade Christmas towels, purchased by a random couple who were looking to use the same website URL.

"I was like, I don't know if they know about us, but I just think this is so cute, and I'm just going to send them a gift, because we're getting married, they're getting married, and I just want to share the love," said Erin Ditro of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About 300 miles across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in the Philadelphia area, the "other" Erin and Mike put two and two together when they went to create their wedding registry.

"I looked into their profile, and I was like, 'OK, it's on the same date, that's weird, and it's in the same state,'" Ditro said.

The same names, the same state, and the same date. Call it a coincidence, call it a double match made in heaven, but there's a word they're using to describe it.

"It was just so cute," Bock said. "I never would have thought to do that, but I'm so glad that she did because it's just such a neat little coincidence, and a fun thing."

"Cosmic waves of the universe," added Ditro. "Maybe we were best friends in another life."

While they may not be friends, at least not yet, they do share a love of taking dates to baseball games, and now they're connected through a simple wedding website.

"It was a nice little surprise to break up the stress and the monotony of these final days of planning, so it was a real treat," Bock said. "I hope that they enjoy their gift, and everybody has a great day."

To repay Philadelphia's Erin and Mike for their dish towels, Pittsburgh's Erin and Mike contributed to their honeymoon fund.

"I appreciate their generosity and their kindness, and wish them so well in their planning, and on their day," Bock said.

"I hope you guys have a wonderful marriage," Ditro concluded. "Maybe we should coordinate if we're both having kids to see if their birthdays are the same at this point."