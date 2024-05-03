Pennsylvania teen asked 12-year-old girl "loaded or not loaded" before fatal shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Klingensmith, 14, has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the shooting that happened last month in Brady Township, WTAJ reports. He will be charged as an adult.

The TV station reported that first responders were called to the shooting on April 28 at around 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital before being flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was pronounced dead on May 1, the TV station reported.

The 14-year-old told police, according to WTAJ, that he was showing the girl his father's 9mm handgun and asked, "Loaded or not loaded?" before pulling the trigger. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by the TV station, the girl dropped to the floor and the 14-year-old boy went to tell his father.

The father reportedly told law enforcement that he kept the gun in a case on top of his gun cabinet, adding he loaded magazines but never loaded a bullet in the chamber.

"This is a heartbreaking and tragic shooting that occurred on Sunday evening in Brady Township," Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a statement to the TV station. "In the interest of justice, the difficult decision was made to charge this juvenile as an adult, instead of remaining in the juvenile system. I would also like to commend all of the Troopers with the State Police for their hard work, quick response, and thorough investigation in regard to this matter."