Pennsylvania bus driver accused of carrying gun while driving kids to school

A bus driver in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, was fired and charged after she had a gun on her while driving kids to school, authorities said.

The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police said in a news release this week that Tonya Hymon, of Steelton, was charged with one count of possessing a weapon on school property in connection with the incident from Sept. 23.

Police said in the news release that officers were called around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 23 for a report of a Krise Transportation employee possessing a weapon while on a school bus. A representative of the bus company told law enforcement that the bus driver had the gun while at Central Dauphin Middle School.

After an investigation, police said the 39-year-old Hymon had a handgun in a holster on her hip while driving students to school. CBS affiliate WHP reported that Hymon was fired, and the gun was safely removed without incident. No students reported seeing the weapon. There were no injuries.

"Krise Transportation enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding weapons," Central Dauphin School District Superintendent Eric Turman said in a statement to the TV station. "All employees are prohibited from possessing any weapons—concealed or otherwise—while performing work-related duties. The driver's employment was terminated in accordance with this policy."

He added that the "safety and security of the students entrusted to our care is—and will always remain—our highest priority."

Hymon is awaiting her preliminary hearing.