Flood waters swamp parts of Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Torrential rains are leading to flooding across the Pittsburgh area on Thursday.

Water rescue crews are in Oakdale, Allegheny County near the intersection of Clinton Avenue and First Street. The area is under several feet of water. Crews are looking for people who need to be rescued. At least one person has been rescued.

Water rescue operations in Oakdale on April 11, 2024. Credit: KDKA

Verona is also dealing with flooding. Allegheny River Boulevard has taken on water as the rain continues to fall.

Here’s a look at some flooding in Oakmont. This is on Allegheny River Blvd. Most cars can’t see how deep it is until they’re already in it. Be SAFE if you’re out! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nY53jgJAr7 — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) April 12, 2024

The National Weather Service said a flash flood emergency has been issued for parts of southwestern Allegheny County and northern Washington County due to more than 4 inches of rain falling.

Other parts of Allegheny, Washington, Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties are under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Services advises people to not walk or drive through flooded roadways. People can get knocked off their feet in 6 inches of moving water.

"Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc," the NWS said on its website.

