Pennsylvania American Water announces $7.5 million water line upgrade project in Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania American Water has announced that it will soon begin replacing approximately 357 lead service lines that have been identified in Pittsburgh and Mount Oliver Borough.

This project, which starts mid-June, is funded by a $1.6 million low-interest loan and a $3.3 million grant from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, according to a news release from Pennsylvania American Water.

"At Pennsylvania American Water, delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water remains our top priority," says JoAnn Hepler, Senior Manager, Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. "While water quality meets all regulatory standards, we are committed to proactively replacing lead service lines to further protect the health, safety and peace of mind of our customers."

Starting June 16, contractors will canvass Pittsburgh's 29th Ward and Mount Oliver to identify unknown service line materials. They will wear high-visibility vests and contractor ID badges.

If lead or galvanized steel lines are found, customers will receive information on replacing them at no direct cost. Replacements will begin as lead lines are identified, the press release adds.

Replacement of all lead service lines aims to improve water quality while remaining in line with ongoing initiatives to eliminate lead service lines from the public water supply system.

Customers can find more information here.