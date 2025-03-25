Pennsylvania American Water announces $16 million water line upgrade

Pennsylvania American Water has announced the start of a more than $16 million water line upgrade project in Pittsburgh's 29th and 30th Wards and Brentwood Borough.

According to a Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson, the project "aims to enhance water service reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting."

The 29th Ward will receive a $10 million investment to upgrade Minooka Street and Trost Avenue. The 30th Ward will see a $2.9 million investment to upgrade Georgia Avenue, Juconda Street, Sylvania Way, Orchard Place, and Cedarhurst Street.

In Brentwood Borough, a $3.2 million investment will go to upgrades on Van Wyck Avenue, Munsey Avenue, Drebert Avenue, Pary Street, Hilpert Street, Meadowbrook Boulevard, and Kestner Avenue.

"Providing reliable service to our customers means making continuous investments in our infrastructure," said Dave Rowland, senior manager of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. "We prioritize projects based on a number of criteria, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe, and history of main breaks or service interruptions."

Crews are slated to work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

Customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower water pressure during construction.

Pennsylvania American Water expects to complete the main installation, final restoration, and paving during the summer.