Penns Manor Area School District teachers strike ends after reaching tentative agreement

CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) - The Penns Manor Area School District and its teachers union reached a tentative agreement after a strike that canceled classes.

Classes will resume on March 10, superintendent Daren Johnston said in a statement. On its website, the district thanked students and parents for their patience over the past two weeks.

The Penns Manor Education Association has been on strike since Feb. 27.

After multiple rounds of negotiations, Johnston announced on Thursday that a tentative agreement has been reached.

"We look forward to returning to our classrooms with our students tomorrow! Thank you for your patience and overwhelming support. We couldn't have done it without you," the PMEA wrote on Facebook.