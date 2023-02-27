Penns Manor Area School District teachers walk picket lines

CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Teachers in the Penns Manor School District in Indiana County are on strike.

Classes are canceled and schools will remain closed until further notice.

The district says the major stumbling blocks are health care and the early retirement incentive. The two sides held last-ditch bargaining sessions Friday and Saturday but were unsuccessful.

"Nobody wants to be on strike," said PSEA regional advocacy coordinator Annie Briscoe. "Our members don't want to be on strike. We want to be in the classroom and we understand that parents share that frustration as well because they want their kids to be in the classroom. So our goal is not to be here on the picket line, it's to be in the classroom teaching our students."

The district is holding an informational meeting at the elementary school at 6 p.m.

