With a winter blast headed our way, here's how you can stay safe on the roads on Wednesday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It may be hard to believe after Monday's warm temperatures but winter is coming back with yet another blast. Snow and ice could make for some sloppy driving over the next couple of days.

One thing that may be helping road crews is the sun being out on Tuesday. As it warms up the road, that raises the temperature which prevents some snow and ice from sticking immediately.

How nice it would be for the roads to stay like they are now, but one again, they may be covered in snow, ice, and slush.

While it's still dry, crews will try to pretreat roads across the region.

"That will prevent the ice from when it starts from forming an instant bond on the roadways," PennDOT District 10 community relations coordinator Tina Gibbs said.

The fun all begins Wednesday morning with the potential for snow. Then Wednesday night into Thursday, the freezing rain and ice will follow.

PennDOT said they will be dropping salt and anti-skid material to help with traction as needed. If you must drive in this weather, obviously go slow, keep your distance, don't brake hard, and don't use cruise control.

"Cruise control will keep your tires wanting to move and move at the consistent speed you set it at. Manually apply your gas," Gibbs said.

If you find yourself sliding, move the wheel in the direction you want to regain control. Bridges and overpasses are usually suspect in this weather as they freeze first. Also, take caution on ramps, the interstates will be cleared before them. Closer to Pittsburgh the HOV lanes will close tonight after the Penguins game to give some more resources on keeping roads clear.

"By removing that truck from the HOV lanes it allows us to put it an additional truck on 279 which is three lanes in some places," PennDOT District 11 assistant executive of maintenance Lori Musto said.

Truck routes can range from 2-4 hours depending on where you are.

The challenge they will face is the traffic of rush hour. Those salt trucks are in the same traffic as you.