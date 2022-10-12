PennDOT to host hiring event for Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset counties

DONEGAL (KDKA) - PennDOT is hosting a hiring event for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties at the PA turnpike stockpile in Donegal on October 18th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The agency is looking to fill winter positions including CDL operators, diesel mechanics and seasonal radio dispatchers. On-the-spot interviews and driving skills testing will take place.

Applicants must bring their current CDL license.

For those interested, you can head to this link.