PennDOT says it is trying to push snowbanks as far as it can out of highway driving lanes

As large snowbanks continue to line highways throughout the Pittsburgh area, PennDOT says it's doing what it can to push the snow out of driving lanes.

Trying to keep snow out of driving lanes can seem like an endless battle after the Pittsburgh-area received upwards of 10" of snow last weekend as a massive winter storm system moved through the region.

KDKA's John Shumway checked in with PennDOT to see what is being done.

It must be a real rush to ride in what feels like a bobsled between the ice-covered sides of the road while navigating Pennsylvania highways like Route 28.

PennDOT says it is working as hard as it can to push snowbanks out of highway driving lanes more than a week after a massive winter storm dumped upwards of 10" of snow in the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"We keep pushing back as far as we can," said PennDOT District 11 Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Lori Musto. "Some of that snow became extremely hard. There's nowhere to push it, so we do keep going out and pushing back."

Musto said that PennDOT crews are constantly watching the walls of ice and snow on all of their roads.

"Every time we see snow, especially if it was encroaching on the edge line, we start pushing it back," Musto said.

The snow-crusted barriers are seemingly everywhere throughout the region and Musto said PennDOT does not have the capacity to go in and dig the snow out and physically remove it.

"Just look at the HOV lanes," Musto said. "That's six miles long, and that took us approximately a week. So you know, just our District 11, we have just under 6,000 snow lane miles. And if the HOV lane took a week at six miles, you can imagine what 6,000 miles would take."

So they keep watching and pushing it back when needed.

"Our goal is always to have the roads free and clear, push it back past the edge lines," Musto said.

In the meantime, Musto said that PennDOT keeps holding out for sunshine.

"I don't ask for much," Musto said. "70 and sunny would be great."

Musto said there are a lot of tight areas on the highways, especially closer to the city of Pittsburgh, and that drivers just need to eliminate distractions and back down their speed when things get tight.

The snowbanks along the highways are often packed solid and in many cases, have turned to ice and can cause a lot of damage to vehicle.