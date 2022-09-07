PennDOT shifts East Carson Street paving work to daylight hours due to workers being harassed

PennDOT changing work hours on East Carson Street because crews are being harassed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major paving project on Pittsburgh's South Side is being moved from nighttime work to early morning hours because of PennDOT workers being harassed.

PennDOT says that the plan was for the work to be done at nighttime, initially.

Those plans changed, however, because contractors, employees, and workers were being harassed by the public.

PennDOT Assistant District Executive Jason Zang says that one worker was even shot with a BB gun.

Work will begin daily at 5 a.m., and is expected to be finished by Saturday.