PennDOT, county safety officials discuss importance of motorcycle safety as riding season begins

The warm weather is inviting motorcyclists to Pittsburgh's winding roads, but it can be a dangerous and deadly activity.

According to PennDOT, there were more than 200 motorcycle fatalities last year alone.

In just last month, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties saw four deadly crashes in total, speaking to just how serious motorcycle safety can be.

On Wednesday, officials with PennDOT and Allegheny Health Network pleaded with drivers about the critical safety tips they need to be following to make it through the riding season without a scratch.

It's a rite of summer. Rolling along with two wheels of freedom underneath and speed at the twist of a wrist, but as in years past, motorcycle riding season often ends with injury or death for operators caught in situations they can't handle or weren't paying attention to.

"More times than not, these crashes and fatalities could have been avoided," said PennDOT safety press officer Yasmeen Manyisha.

PennDOT, local law enforcement, and Allegheny Health Network have joined forces to try to make riders and drivers aware of each other.

"You have to be prepared to expect the unexpected," Manyisha said.

For instance, if you are behind the wheel, put the cell phone down. If you are holding on to handlebars, do the same and, in both cases, don't tailgate.

"Unfortunately, even when you do everything right, we'll see these accidents," said Dr. Allan Philp, Trauma Medical Director at Allegheny Health Network. "A lot of extremity injuries, amputations, severe brain injuries."

Police also say motorcyclists should take the state's motorcycle safety course.

You'll learn a lot and, in some cases, get a break on motorcycle insurance. Another thing to consider, according to law enforcement, is if you think a driver or motorcyclist can't see you, assume they can't.

Regardless of whether you are an old hand at riding or new to motorcycles, watch your speed and know your riding path and bike.

While you are allowed to ride without a helmet, trauma physicians say you absolutely should ride with protection.

"In the spirit of full disclosure, I've had a motorcycle for 30-some years, and I've never gotten on a bike without a helmet," Dr. Philp said.

If you want more information on the motorcycle safety course, click here.