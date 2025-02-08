PennDOT and PA Turnpike issue winter weather warning for icy conditions and a storm

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - PennDOT and PA Turnpike issued a warning to drivers for an upcoming winter storm.

Both organizations advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel Saturday into Sunday because of icy and snowy conditions.

According to PennDOT and PA Turnpike, on Saturday in the afternoon there will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain moving across the state. The roads may become icy due to low temperatures that are in the at or below freezing range.

Crews will pre-treat roadways ahead of the storm, but the organizations said that even with the salt drivers may still encounter icy spots on the roads.

There are winter event vehicle restrictions listed on the Commonwealth of PA's website, and for more information about road conditions or updates visit the 511PA website.