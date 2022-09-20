Watch CBS News
Local News

PennDOT data: Roundabouts decrease crashes and traffic deaths

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New PennDOT data shows roundabouts save lives
New PennDOT data shows roundabouts save lives 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New PennDOT data shows roundabouts save lives.

The department looked at 36 locations across the state where stop signs or traffic signals were replaced with roundabouts, and deaths, injuries and crashes decreased at 31 of those locations. Suspected serious injuries were also reduced by 76 percent.

However, while roundabouts are safer and typically more efficient than traditional signalized intersections, they may not always be the best option due to topography and capacity issues.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 9:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.