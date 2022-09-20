PennDOT data: Roundabouts decrease crashes and traffic deaths

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New PennDOT data shows roundabouts save lives.

The department looked at 36 locations across the state where stop signs or traffic signals were replaced with roundabouts, and deaths, injuries and crashes decreased at 31 of those locations. Suspected serious injuries were also reduced by 76 percent.

However, while roundabouts are safer and typically more efficient than traditional signalized intersections, they may not always be the best option due to topography and capacity issues.