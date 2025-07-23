Penn-Trafford School District dismisses 2 students over residency concerns despite mom's objections

A mother said her two kids were dismissed from school for the upcoming year because the Penn-Trafford School District said they no longer live there.

Jennifer Brown is a single mother of two boys, Landon and Lorenzo, who she says live with her at a house on Burrell Hill Road in Penn Township.

"My father owns it," Brown said, referring to the house. "My Grandfather built it. I will be inheriting it next."

But in a letter sent out by the Penn-Trafford School District on July 9 to Brown's Penn Township address, she was informed that the school district didn't believe that she lived where she said she did.

The letter went on to say that they were dismissing Landon from Penn-Trafford High School and Lorenzo from Harrison Park Elementary.

Brown did what most mothers would do and started communicating with Superintendent Dr. Matthew Harris.

The superintendent's office told her that someone reported her sitting in her car at the top of her driveway when the buses were picking up and dropping off, something that is not illegal or an indication for or against residency.

"I voluntarily gave them a tax return, an internet bill, a pay stub, my welfare information, my vehicle registration, the titles to my car, my car insurance," Brown said. "Anything that I could find with my name and address, I have given to them, and my children are still currently withdrawn from the district."

Brown was even asked to send guardianship paperwork to the school district, but she refused to do so because, one, she says she is the birth mother of her two sons, and two, she believes it would be illegal for her to present herself as a guardian and not a parent.

Brown also told KDKA that while she has lived in other places in her life, this is where she has been living for a while now. She also said that she has an older daughter named Monica who just graduated from Penn-Trafford High School, and this was never an issue while she was in school.

Brown says that this has been incredibly stressful on her and her family.

KDKA was able to see one of Brown's tax forms from last year, and it does have her name and that Penn Township address, plus it lists Landon and Lorenzo as her dependents.

KDKA called the Westmoreland County Courthouse and confirmed that her father's name is the name on the deed to the house where she says she's living.

In a statement to KDKA, Harris said,

"We take residency requirements very seriously at Penn-Trafford and we have conflicting information regarding this concern, or we would not be looking further into the situation as we are currently in the process of doing right now."

When asked what she would like to see happen, Brown said, "I hope that my children would be re-enrolled and that someone could issue me an apology."