Penn-Trafford High School raises $84K for Make-A-Wish Foundation through telethon
HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - While most kids have their eyes set on winter break, students at Penn-Trafford High School spent Wednesday giving back.
They held their fifth annual Wishes for Warriors telethon, put on by students in the high school's TV and film studies program.
The telethon raised over $84,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Since the telethon started six years ago, they've raised close to $335,000.
