Penn-Trafford High School raises $84K for Make-A-Wish Foundation through telethon

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - While most kids have their eyes set on winter break, students at Penn-Trafford High School spent Wednesday giving back.

They held their fifth annual Wishes for Warriors telethon, put on by students in the high school's TV and film studies program.

The telethon raised over $84,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

What an AMAZING day! Thank you to everyone who contributed! $84,312 raised for @MakeAWishPAWV pic.twitter.com/MLvkJrYSaR — Penn Trafford TV (@penntraffordtv) December 21, 2022

Since the telethon started six years ago, they've raised close to $335,000.