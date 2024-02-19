Penn State's THON sets new record, raises nearly $17 million for pediatric cancer research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- It was a magical and record-breaking weekend at Penn State as the annual THON event raised nearly $17 million for pediatric cancer research.

More than 700 dancers spent the weekend moving and grooving to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

And this year, they set a new record.

And the total for THON 2024, Treasure Every Adventure, is $16,955,683.63 pic.twitter.com/VpcHN4GAFY — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 18, 2024

This year marks the largest amount raised in 52 years and $2 million more than last year.

For many, the event is personal.

"My younger brother was actually diagnosed with cancer a year ago," said Emily Grill. "It's really inspiring to have him here on the floor and have him watch this and just have him know that there's other kids that are going through the same thing he's going through that I'm doing something for him and for so many other children."

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy effort.

It's raised $219 million over the last 52 years and helped around 4,800 families.