Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula is entering the transfer portal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula has announced that he's entering the transfer portal.

Pribula will not be with Penn State when they host SMU this weekend in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The York native played a unique role for the Nittany Lions this season under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, often used as a gadget player.

Pribula played in 12 games, rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns while throwing 275 yards and five touchdowns.

His most noteworthy action came during Penn State's comeback win against Wisconsin when starter Drew Allar left the game with an injury.

It's unclear if Allar is expected to return to Penn State for the 2025 season.

In his announcement on social media, Pribula said that the timing surrounding the NCAA's rules involving the transfer portal forced him into "an impossible decision."

Pribula thanked his coaches, teammates, the fanbase, and everyone who has supported him during his three years at Penn State.

"I stand proud as a Penn State graduate and letterman," Pribula said.