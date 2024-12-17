Drew Allar returning to Penn State for 2025 season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State quarterback Drew Allar announced that he'll be staying in Happy Valley for his senior year and will be back with the team next season.

The junior quarterback has helped propel the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record and the school's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Allar announced Monday he'd be staying at Penn State for his senior season, just one day after backup quarterback Beau Pribula announced he'd be entering the transfer portal and leaving the team.

Penn State stormed through the regular season, dropping only one game to Ohio State and qualified for the Big Ten Championship game, narrowly losing to No. 1 Oregon.

With their 11-2 record, Penn State received the No. 6 seed in the College Football Playoff and are set to host SMU on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Allar has had a productive junior season at the helm of the Nittany Lions offense under new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, completing nearly 70% of his passes while throwing for just under 2,900 yards with 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

In his announcement about staying at Penn State for his senior year, Allar said "This season has been the most fun I've ever had in my entire life playing football and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished as a team."

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar carries the ball against Ohio State on Nov. 2nd, 2024 at Beaver Stadium in University Park. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Allar added that he knows there's still more work to do, which is why he's looking forward to making more memories with his teammates both this year and beyond.

"Right now we are solely focused on the opportunity we have as a team in front of us," Allar added.