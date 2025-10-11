Penn State QB Drew Allar out for season after suffering injury against Northwestern

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will miss the remainder of the 2025 college football season after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter of Penn State's 22-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, head coach James Franklin confirmed in a postgame press conference.

Allar appeared to injure his leg on a third-down play while trying to rush for a first down with three-and-a-half minutes left in regulation. He was able to exit the field under his own power, but was subsequently carted into the locker room and did not return.

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 11: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions sits up on the field during an injury time out as James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions checks in on him during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on October 11, 2025 in State College, Pennsylvania. Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images

Backup Ethan Grunkemeyer, a redshirt freshman from Lewis Center, Ohio, replaced Allar and was immediately stopped on a fourth-down run, turning the ball over on downs and allowing the Wildcats to run out the rest of the clock.

Grunkemeyer has played sparingly over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, appearing in five career games, most recently completing one of two passes for a touchdown in Penn State's 52-6 win over Villanova on Sept. 13.

Allar, a senior who was poised to enter the NFL Draft at season's end, will now see his college career come to an end.

The Medina, Ohio, native will finish his Penn State tenure with 7,402 passing yards, 61 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 63.2% completion percentage.

Penn State (3-3) will visit Iowa (4-2) next Saturday.