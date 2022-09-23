Penn State Board of Trustees votes to allow alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - It's official - Penn State will expand alcohol sales to the general public at Beaver Stadium.

Following a vote by the Penn State Board Of Trustees on Friday, the date for beer sales will be finalized and announced at a later date.

Beer will be available for purchase throughout the stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.

The plan at this moment is that all fans in attendance 21 and older will be required to show proper identification and will be given a wristband that indicates they are of legal drinking age.

There will be a two beverage maximum per transaction inside the stadium.

Penn State has also created a task force that will monitor the effectiveness of the plan as well as the impact of alcohol sales on the campus and in the community. Included in the task force are members from the university, the community, Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn State Health, public service officials, and members of the athletic department.

The university looked at eight other Big Ten schools that sell alcohol in their stadiums in order to inform their plan.

Beaver Stadium joins Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena, the Penn State Golf Courses, and the Bryce Jordan Center as places that hold licenses to serve alcohol.